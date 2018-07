Arts, Entertainment, Browse > Home Headlines / Normandy Park’s FREE ‘Music in the Park’ starts this Sunday at Marvista Park

Normandy Park’s FREE ‘Music in the Park’ starts this Sunday at Marvista Park

Normandy Park’s FREE summer music concerts and Pre-funk Leisure Games start this Sunday, July 15 at the gazebo in Marvista Park.

Pre-funk starts at 4:30 p.m., and concerts begin at 5 p.m.

Bring a lawn chair and your friends and family and enjoy live music by a rotating roster of amazing musicians!

This great summer series is brought to you by the City of Normandy Park Arts Commission.

WHERE: Marvista Park, 19990 4th Avenue SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 WHEN: Pre-funk Leisure Games 4:30-5 p.m.; Concert 5-6:30 p.m. SCHEDULE:

Sunday, July 15: 85th Street Band

Sunday, July 22: Kids’ Concert

Sunday, July 29: The ABBAgraphs

Sunday, August 5: Good Co.

Sunday, August 12: Alma Villegas y Azucar

Sunday, August 19: Orchestra Zarabanda

Sunday, August 26: Longstride

