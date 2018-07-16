Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines, Browse > Home Jobs / JOBS: Mia Bella Salon offers Chair Leases for Licensed Cosmetologists

JOBS: Mia Bella Salon offers Chair Leases for Licensed Cosmetologists

Serving Normandy Park for more than a decade, Mia Bella Salon remains a successful enterprise with loyal clientele.

Owner Laura Joseph is currently looking for licensed Cosmetologists to round out the staff of her popular beauty salon featuring personalized and professional service and style.

Are you looking for a new opportunity in the affluent Normandy Park community?

Call or email Laura today! interview opportunities are available for qualified applicants:

Laura can be contacted at:

Mia Bella salon is located In the Normandy Park Town Center at 19987 1st Ave South #104, Normandy Park WA 98148:

