Pete’s Towing returning to the Waterland Parade this coming Sat., July 21

Pete’s Towing will be returning to the 2018 Waterland Parade, which will be held on Marine View Drive this coming Saturday, July 21, starting at 6 p.m.

Since 1941, Pete’s Towing has been delivering the foremost towing and recovery service to the Greater Pacific Northwest, including to Des Moines, Kent, Federal Way, Auburn, Burien, Tukwila, Seattle and all surrounding areas.

​Gary W. Petersen, owner & operator, has evolved his business through decades of hard work and dedication to expand his towing and transportation companies.

“As a growing family-owned and operated business among four generations and three generations still active, we take great pleasure in providing excellent service for all your transportation needs,” he said.

Parade Organizer BJ Bjorneby is a big fan:

“I have dealt with many, many tow companies in my 50 years in the autobody business and Pete’s has always been far and above the best in all phases of the business, from the care and skill of the drivers, their personal appearance as well as the equipment, to their ‘bedside manner’ in dealing with their customers, 90 percent of whom have just had the worst day of their lives. Many of the employees have been there 20 years plus.”

Here’s more info about this longtime, local, family-run business:

Total Employees: 26

How many Family members: 10

How many Trucks total: 35 Tow Trucks: 26 Modular Trucks: 9 Lowboy Trailers that haul Modular homes: 6

How far away do we haul modulars?

We are licensed to transport in the states of (Washington) (Oregon) (Idaho) (California) (Utah) ( Montana) & (British Columbia) Describe the features of the biggest trucks and the rotator?

The rotator is a 40 ton tow truck with a 360 degree boom and is capable of doing side and rear recoveries from rollovers to winching out semi trucks, tractor , trailer and heavy equipment at the scene of a accident. All large Class C tow trucks are capable of towing and hauling semi tractor, trailers, heavy equipment and Class C Motor Homes and heavy duty winching. What does the Fab Shop do?

The fabrication shop services and repairs tow truck for other companies, it also provides tow truck parts & accessories. The Fabrication shop also services it own fleet of trucks for Pete’s Towing & Pete’s Mobile Home & Modular Transport. We also provide small to large welding and fabrication for the public sector.

Are there any special requirements to operate the biggest Trucks? To operate and drive a Class C Truck it is required to have CDL endorsement, along with that all our driver’s have additional endorcement to meet the State Requirments to drive and operate such trucks. Hazmat, Tanker, and Twic to enter the ports. Any special or unique events since the inception in 1941?

Business started back in 1941 under the owner ship of Oral & Mary Petersen parents to Gary W Petersen current owner and operator of Pete’s Towing. Gary worked side by side with his parents at the early age of 9 years old. At the age of 21 Gary’s father passed away leaving him & his Mom Mary to run and continue the business. Gary Petersen over the years has grown his business into a prosperous company adding to the fleet of tow trucks, and adding on the company of Pete’s Mobile & Transportation to haul Mobile & Modular Homes. In the later 70’s he built a fabrication shop to service his own trucks as well as provide repair & service for other tow company’s, also selling tow truck parts & Accessories. Also providing Fabrication & welding for the public community. Any other special things about Pete’s Towing?

We are proud that we are a family owned and operated business and have 3 generations of family members working for our company today. We are also proud member of the Washington Tow Truck Association. We strive to give the best customer service to our customers and the public community. We are proud to be able to provide service to the City of Des Moines for over 77 years.

Here’s an interview The Waterland Blog conducted recently with BJ Bjorneby:

