FREE All-Day Music & Community Festival will be in Des Moines Sat., Aug. 11

A FREE All-Day Music and Community Festival will be held in Des Moines on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

All are welcome to enjoy a fun-filled day featuring multiple live bands, food for purchase, baked goods, craft and yard sale, games, plus much more.

Sponsored by Des Moines First Baptist Church, the event will be held on their campus located across the street from Mt. Rainier High School in Des Moines (map below).

Organizers say:

There is something for everyone in our community!

We’ll have games for all, yard sale items, Kid’s activities, and visits from our Mayor and City Council members. This will be a full rounded community fair.

This is a great opportunity to meet neighbors and enjoy lively music by Lee and Nathan’s “They will know Him” band, and Mercy Ministries, to name a few of the planned musicians.

Friendly fun for all. Questions? Please email: [email protected]

More info here: http://www.dmfirstbaptist.org/

First Baptist Church of Des Moines is located at 22415 19th Ave S.:

