‘Parade Against Hunger’ & help Des Moines Food Bank at the Parade Saturday

“I was hungry and you gave me food. I was thirsty and you gave me drink.” – Matthew 25:35

The Des Moines Food Bank will be marching in the Des Moines Waterland Parade this coming Saturday, July 21, to “Parade Against Hunger” in our area, and YOU can help!

They will have shopping carts to collect any canned food you bring to the Parade, or you can donate cash or checks to the Treasure Chest that will follow the Garden Truck.

It really hurts to be hungry, and worse yet, to ask for help. Many are helped by going to the Food Bank located in the Des Moines Methodist Church on 223rd. They will give you food on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 to 11:45 a.m…and on the 3rd Tuesday of every month from 6 – 8 p.m.

Our thanks to the many volunteers and donations that make this possible.

“Be blessed and enjoy your friends and neighbors while watching the Waterland Parade!”

