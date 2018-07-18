Business, Entertainment, Headlines, Browse > Home History / Bob and Jean Green of B&E Meats will be Grand Marshals this Saturday

Bob and Jean Green of B&E Meats will be Grand Marshals this Saturday

“RESPECTFUL and FRIENDLY”

Two words that describe Bob and Jean Green…who have been selected as the Honorary Grand Marshals for the Des Moines Waterland Grand Parade, to be held this Saturday, July 21, starting at 6 p.m.

They formed B & E Meats back in 1958 with Bob’s Brother, Earl. The Des Moines store was opened in 1975 and it has been serving the community with the prize winning meats that has won “Best of Show” in three states. They have retired and their son, Jeff and his wife, Tricia now own and operate the business.

Bob Green has been a member of the Board of Directors for the Des Moines Chamber for 11 years when it was active. and he has served on the King County Health Department Board of Directors.

Always, they have acknowledged their customers and given them so much credit for their success, but really it was the two words that rewarded them for their Respect and Friendly Service to everyone.

Here’s some parade info:

Kids Parade: 5:30 p.m.

Grand Parade: Immediately following Kids Parade

Parade route starts at the Landmark, then moves north along Marine View Drive ending before 216th.

Waterland Festival is a SeaFair Sanctioned Community Event and brings the SeaFair Clowns and SeaFair Pirates to our community every year.

“Des Moines is honored that they will be our Honorary Grand Marshalls his year….see you at the Parade!!”

