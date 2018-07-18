Blogvertorial, Business, Education, Headlines, Browse > Home Sports / Hoops4Life Basketball/Skills Camp will be at Mt. Rainier High School July 23-27

Hoops4Life Basketball/Skills Camp will be at Mt. Rainier High School July 23-27

No Comments

BASKETBALL/LIFE SKILLS CAMP!!!!

@ Mount Rainier High School

Monday, July 23 – Friday, July 27

This camp started in West Seattle in 1998 for the purpose of creating an affordable camp that would raise funds for a high school basketball program, provide an experience that combined basketball fundamentals and life values that should be learned from the game and would be convenient for working parents!

The camps are operated through Hoops4Life, a 501(c)(3) approved Washington Nonprofit Corporation.

The camp continues to be incredibly popular and your child will love the combination of basketball fundamentals, games and life skills sessions like so many kids since 1998.

We expanded to Mount Rainier High School in 2017 and the Boys and Girls Basketball Programs at Mount Rainier High School are our benefactors.

Don’t miss out on this great opportunity for your child in what will be their favorite camp of the summer and will help further the outstanding work of the Mount Rainier Boys and Girls Basketball Programs.

HIGHEST QUALITY/MOST AFFORDABLE CAMP AROUND!!! $159

ALL DAY (9-4)

ALL WEEK (M-F)

BOYS AND GIRLS going into 2nd-8th Grade (in Fall of 2018)

LIFE SKILLS AND LESSONS BEYOND THE HARDWOOD!!

More Info and Register Online:

www.hoops4life206.com

HOOPS4LIFE

3275 31st Avenue SW

Seattle, WA 98126 206-234-1453 [email protected]

