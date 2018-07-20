Blogvertorial, Business, Browse > Home Headlines / 3 Wishes holding Summer Street Sale during Saturday’s Olde Burien Block Party

Sponsored Post

3 Wishes holding Summer Street Sale during Saturday’s Olde Burien Block Party

No Comments Print This Post

From Advertiser 3 Wishes Boutique:

3 Wishes

Olde Burien Block Party

STREET SALE

20 – 60% OFF

Saturday Only!

shoes, clothing & more!

IT’S OUR LAST ANNUAL STREET SALE!

3 Wishes

929 – S. W. 152nd Street

Olde Burien, WA 98166

(206) 248 – 3332

Store Hours:

Mon – Fri – 11:00 – 6:00

Sat – 10:00 – 6:00

Sun – 12:00 – 5:00

https://www.facebook.com/3wishesseattle

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

[Would you like to have a Blogvertorial story, Ad and/or Event Listing like this on a popular, fast-growing website seen by over 51,000 interested Local Readers every month? Email us for more info, or check out our Advertise page!]



