Browse > Home / Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines / 3 Wishes holding Summer Street Sale during Saturday’s Olde Burien Block Party
Sponsored Post

3 Wishes holding Summer Street Sale during Saturday’s Olde Burien Block Party


No Comments

Print This Post Print This Post

From Advertiser 3 Wishes Boutique:

3 Wishes

Olde Burien Block Party
STREET SALE

20 – 60% OFF

Saturday Only!

shoes, clothing & more!

IT’S OUR LAST ANNUAL STREET SALE!

3 Wishes
929 – S. W. 152nd Street
Olde Burien, WA 98166

(206) 248 – 3332

Store Hours:

  • Mon – Fri – 11:00 – 6:00
  • Sat – 10:00 – 6:00
  • Sun – 12:00 – 5:00

https://www.facebook.com/3wishesseattle

[Would you like to have a Blogvertorial story, Ad and/or Event Listing like this on a popular, fast-growing website seen by over 51,000 interested Local Readers every month? Email us for more info, or check out our Advertise page!]

No Comments

Print This Post Print This Post

Posted by on Friday, July 20, 2018 at 12:35 pm 
Filed under Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines · Tagged with , , , , , , ,

Share Your Opinion

By participating in our online comment system, you are agreeing to abide by the terms of our comment policy.

...and oh, if you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!