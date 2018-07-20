Sponsored Post

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Open Houses: Burien Bungalow, Rambler, New Gregory Heights, SeaTac, Brick Masterpiece, Renton Condo

No Comments Print This Post

Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding six great Open Houses this weekend!

First up is this affordable, picture perfect, charming Burien Bungalow on a spacious double lot:

Room to expand the home or build another? Original home was updated in 2013, granite counters and stainless steel appliances and master bedroom with fireplace. Light and bright interior. Great commuter location with access to Hwy 509/I-5 within minutes, walk to park, elementary school and transportation. Lots of parking and fully enclosed private yard for entertaining needs, backs to your property greenbelt. Don’t miss basement!

WHEN:

Saturday, July 21: 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 22: 6 – 8 p.m.

WHERE:

12219 14th Ave S Burien, WA 98168 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $349,950

MLS Number: 1328873

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1

Year Built: 1930

Approximate House SqFt: 1,150 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 15,000 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

1930 Bungalow!

Huge lot

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Fireplace in Mstr BR

Security System

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

Next is a charming one story Rambler in Des Moines:

Complete with a newer kitchen, bathroom update and hardwoods throughout. With newer, double pained storm windows, fresh paint and a fully fenced backyard, this place is a must see!! Near bus lines, local school and Salt Water State Park.

WHEN:

Saturday, July 21: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

1820 S 260th Street, Des Moines, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $355,000

MLS Number: 1329341

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1

Year Built: 1959

Approximate House SqFt: 1,320 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 8,736 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Ceiling Fan(s)

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

French Doors

Skylights

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

Next up is a rare new construction in Gregory Heights:

Beautiful views of Mountains and Valley. High quality 5 bedroom, 4 bath home features nine foot ceilings and plenty of natural light. The main floor includes a junior master bedroom. Open concept great room design with dining area and designer kitchen with walk-in pantry. Ideal home management room. Upstairs master suite has a five-piece bath and view deck. Three car garage (one double bay and one single). Plus extra parking. Minutes to downtown Seattle.

WHEN:

Saturday, July 21: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday, July 22: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE:

16016 9th Ave SW, Burien, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $899,950

MLS Number: 1212007

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3.5

Year Built: 2018

Approximate House SqFt: 3,076 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 7,620 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Brand New Home

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Vaulted Ceilings

Pantry

Walk-in Closet

Beautiful views of Mountains and Valley

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view the full, detailed listing.

The next Open House is this Dream New Construction:

Completely finished and ready for move-in! Impeccable 3,340 sq ft two story home with 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Main floor has junior master suite with its own full bath and walk-in closet. Main floor also has chefs delight kitchen with quartz counters, breakfast bar, spacious pantry and stainless appliances. Upstairs master has 5-piece bath and large walk-in closet. Well-sized bonus upstairs with deck. Located on a large lot and has easy access to everything.

WHEN:

Sunday, July 22: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

WHERE:

3527 S 198th Street, SeaTac, WA 98188 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $724,950

MLS Number: 1311628

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3.5

Year Built: 2018

Approximate House SqFt: 3,340 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 12,900 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

2nd Master BR

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Vaulted Ceilings

Pantry

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

The next Open House is a Bavarian Style brick masterpiece with Northwest influences:

Authentic wood ceilings grace the captivating, grand piano-sized great room. Traditional sandstone and slate fireplace. Ideal kitchen with built-in eating booth adjoins large dining room. Main floor master and utility room. Lower level has a large family room, office and extra finished rooms. Plus, a separate one bedroom apartment complete with kitchen and its own entrance door. Located in the desirable North Hill of Des Moines neighborhood!

WHEN:

Saturday, July 21: Noon – 3 p.m.

Sunday, July 22: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

19809 8th Ave S., Des Moines, WA 98148 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $469,950

MLS Number: 1328358

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 1950

Approximate House SqFt: 3,640 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 10,727 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

2nd Kitchen

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Disabled Access

Vaulted Ceilings

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

The final Open House is an FHA approved Top Floor End Unit Condo in Renton:

With Vaulted Ceilings, Hardwood Floors & Ceramic Tiling, Double Pane Windows, Covered Patio with Trees for Privacy. 1 Covered parking space & 1 Single Car Garage/Storage, close proximity to shopping, schools & a daycare. Property is vacant and move in ready!

WHEN:

Saturday, July 21: 1 – 4 p.m.

WHERE:

11002 SE Petrovitsky Rd., Unit F304, Renton, WA 98055 (MAP, or see below).

INFO:

List Price: $270,000

MLS Number: 1329061

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Year Built: 1993

Approximate House SqFt: 1,237 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Balcony/Deck/Patio

End Unit

Insulated Windows

Master Bath

Top Floor

Vaulted Ceilings

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

[Would you like to have a Blogvertorial story, Ad and/or Event Listing like this on a popular, fast-growing website seen by over 51,000 interested Local Readers every month? Email us for more info, or check out our Advertise page!]



