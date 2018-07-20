Des Moines Clerk Bonnie Wilkins honored as summer doldrums hit Council

By Jack Mayne

The major item on the Des Moines City Council agenda on Thursday night (July 29) was the oft postponed interlocal agreement with Highline College for the College Way connection project – but it was again postponed.

Councilmembers took time to honor City Clerk Bonnie Wilkins for 20 years with the city.

College Way

Des Moines staff says the College Way project will develop street improvements west of Pacific Highway South, including street end and pedestrian access improvements on the Highline College Campus, which will be integrated into the Federal Way Link Extension project and College campus.

“The project will help decrease vehicular traffic by increasing the travel mode split for transit,” the city says.

The college and the city have agreed to connect the Kent/Des Moines light rail station at South 236th Street and 30th Avenue South along South 236th Street and College Way to a street end just inside the current eastern edge of the college.

The city says Sound Transit has completed a state and federally-required environmental analysis of the Federal Way Link Extension and Des Moines has determined that no further SEPA review is required for the project and associated parking lot modifications.

Sound Transit’s contractor will complete the design and construct the College Way Connection Project, and both the city and the college will contribute toward the cost of constructing the project.

Bonnie has done 20

Bonnie Wilkins was honored by the Council for 20 years of service to the city. She is the Des Moines City Clerk and the city’s Communications Director. She started with the city in 1998 as worked her way up at a variety of jobs until her current position.

She is married to Scott Wilkins, the marina’s acting Harbormaster.

“It is so great to get to work with her every day,” said City Manager Michael Matthias.

“I’m just honored, this has been a great place to work,” she said.

Boat from TV

Resident Bill Linscott urged people to consider the vintage boat show – part of the ‘Wheels & Keels’ event – this weekend at the Marine.

“Many of them were built in the 20s and 30s,” he said, adding that one boat this year will be the Riptide, a boat that was in a mid-1980s NBC television detective show of that name that starred Perry King, Joe Penny, and Thom Bray. Linscott said “there are some great stories with the boat” and he used the public to attend at the Des Moines Marina this weekend.

Wheels & Keels classic car and wooden boat show with appearances from local Hydroplane teams. If you would like to enter your car, click the link to the application website: https://www.destinationdesmoines.org/waterlandfestivalapplications FREE Live Music, Food Trucks, Beer Garden… set up in North Parking Lot at the Des Moines Marina. We will also have the Kids Carnival and new Art in the Park at Waterland in the Beach Park Meadow.

Here’s a video from the 2012 Wheels & Keels show, courtesy Wayne Corey:

The Council then retreated to an executive session.

