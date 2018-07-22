Crime, Browse > Home Headlines / Kent Police Officer killed early Sunday morning

Early Sunday morning (July 22), a Kent Police Officer was killed when another deputy’s car struck him during a pursuit near Reith Rd and Kent Des Moines Rd.

Police say that at around 1:50 a.m., Officers responded to a report of an illegal discharge in the area of Russell Rd S. and W. Meeker Street. At the time of the 911 call, there was an Officer in the area who heard the gunshots. That same Officer witnessed a red truck fleeing the parking lot, as witnesses on location indicated that the same fleeing vehicle may be involved.

Preliminary information is that Officers were in pursuit, while Spike Strips were deployed near Reith Rd and Kent Des Moines Rd. One Kent Officer was struck and the pursuing Officer was involved in a collision. The suspect vehicle continued east on Kent Des Moines Rd. where it crashed near Washington Ave.

Lifesaving efforts were immediately given to the struck Officer; however, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

