Browse > Home / Featured Stories, Headlines / Brush fire burns at Midway Elementary School Monday

Brush fire burns at Midway Elementary School Monday


No Comments

Print This Post Print This Post

A brush fire burned at Midway Elementary School on Monday, July 23, according to South King Fire & Rescue.

Firefighters fought the 50 x 200-foot brush fire, then applied additional water to make sure it stayed out.

Midway Elementary is located at 22447 24th Ave S.:

No Comments

Print This Post Print This Post

Posted by on Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at 1:56 pm 
Filed under Featured Stories, Headlines · Tagged with , , , , ,

Share Your Opinion

By participating in our online comment system, you are agreeing to abide by the terms of our comment policy.

...and oh, if you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!