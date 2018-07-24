Brush fire burns at Midway Elementary School Monday

A brush fire burned at Midway Elementary School on Monday, July 23, according to South King Fire & Rescue.

Firefighters fought the 50 x 200-foot brush fire, then applied additional water to make sure it stayed out.

SKFR units at a 50 x 200 brush fire at Midway Elementary in Des Moines. Fire contained, crews applying additional water to make sure its out. pic.twitter.com/SSMPaJRYYK — South King Fire (@Southkingfire) July 23, 2018

Midway Elementary is located at 22447 24th Ave S.:

