Arts, Entertainment, Fundraising, Browse > Home Headlines / SAVE THE DATE: Legacy Foundation’s Bayside Brunch fundraiser will be Nov. 4

SAVE THE DATE: Legacy Foundation’s Bayside Brunch fundraiser will be Nov. 4

No Comments Print This Post

Save the date – Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018!

The Bayside Brunch is just around the corner – Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 – and with this year’s theme, you won’t want to miss it.

“It’s going to be faster than a speeding bullet, more powerful than a locomotive and able to leap tall buildings in a single bound!”

For more information, visit www.dmlegacy.org.

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter