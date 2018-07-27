Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines, Browse > Home Real Estate / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Open Houses: Burien Bungalow, SeaTac Condo, Normandy Park View, Garden Oasis, Dream New Home

Sponsored Post

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Open Houses: Burien Bungalow, SeaTac Condo, Normandy Park View, Garden Oasis, Dream New Home

No Comments Print This Post

Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding five great Open Houses this weekend!

First up is an affordable, picture perfect, charming Burien Bungalow on a spacious double lot:

Room to expand the home or build another? Original home was updated in 2013, granite counters and stainless steel appliances and master bedroom with fireplace. Light and bright interior. Great commuter location with access to Hwy 509/I-5 within minutes, walk to park, elementary school and transportation. Lots of parking and fully enclosed private yard for entertaining needs, backs to your property greenbelt. Don’t miss basement!

WHEN:

Sunday, July 29: 1 – 4 p.m.

WHERE:

12219 14th Ave S Burien, WA 98168 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $349,950

MLS Number: 1328873

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1

Year Built: 1930

Approximate House SqFt: 1,150 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 15,000 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

1930 Bungalow!

Huge lot

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Fireplace in Mstr BR

Security System

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

Next – Location, Location, Location! This affordable ground floor, corner unit is 15 minutes from downtown Seattle and near Sea-Tac Airport:

Granite counter tops with an open floor plan makes for a great living space. Enjoy the swimming pool, exercise room and sport court or walk the beautifully manicured grounds. Low HOA dues make this property a rare find.

WHEN:

Saturday, July 28: Noon – 2 p.m.

WHERE:

3425 S 176th Unit 174, SeaTac, WA 98188 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $165,000

MLS Number: 1333403

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Year Built: 1968

Approximate House SqFt: 534 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

End Unit

Ground Floor

Walk-in Closet

Athletic Court

Exercise Room

Laundry Room

Pool-Outdoor

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

Next is an amazing home with 180 degree unobstructed views of the Puget Sound & Olympic Mountains with fantastic privacy:

Enjoy Views of the ferries, Three Tree Point, shipping lanes and whales from your cover patio or cantilevered deck. 3180 square foot 4 bedroom 3 bath home on a .654 Acre lot. 100 feet of accessible waterfront with stone bulk head. Great room style, kitchen, dining and family rooms flow together over beautiful hardwood floors. Incredible property minutes to Seattle and the airport. Lot A Beach Rights

WHEN:

Sunday, June 29: 1 – 4 p.m.

WHERE:

19229 Edgecliff Dr SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $1,690,000

MLS Number: 1305666

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 1957

Approximate House SqFt: 3,180 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 28,488 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

180-degree views!

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

French Doors

Cabana/Gazebo

Cable TV

Fenced-Partially

Patio

RV Parking

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

The next Open House is a garden oasis in a spacious lot:

Warm, light filled 4 bedroom 2.75 bath home. Generous size kitchen lots of counter space, opens to a spacious living room. Entertain more? Open the slider to a large deck overlooking wooded backyard. Large master has its own bath with slider that opens to deck for morning coffee. Bonus room large enough for a pool table, 2 fireplaces, 2 car garage. New exterior paint, doors & windows. Home at the end of a quiet street close to everything! Ready to move right in.

WHEN:

Saturday, July 28: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

4004 S 181st Street, SeaTac, WA 98188 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $524,999

MLS Number: 1325985

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.75

Year Built: 1980

Approximate House SqFt: 2,260 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 10,183 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Ceiling Fan(s)

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

French Doors

Vaulted Ceilings

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

The final Open House is this Dream New Construction:

Completely finished and ready for move-in! Impeccable 3,340 sq ft two story home with 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Main floor has junior master suite with its own full bath and walk-in closet. Main floor also has chefs delight kitchen with quartz counters, breakfast bar, spacious pantry and stainless appliances. Upstairs master has 5-piece bath and large walk-in closet. Well-sized bonus upstairs with deck. Located on a large lot and has easy access to everything.

WHEN:

Saturday, July 28: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, July 29: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

WHERE:

3527 S. 198th Street, SeaTac, WA 98188 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $724,950

MLS Number: 1311628

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3.5

Year Built: 2018

Approximate House SqFt: 3,340 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 12,900 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

2nd Master BR

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Vaulted Ceilings

Pantry

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

[Would you like to have a Blogvertorial story, Ad and/or Event Listing like this on a popular, fast-growing website seen by over 51,000 interested Local Readers every month? Email us for more info, or check out our Advertise page!]



