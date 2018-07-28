Crime, Featured Stories, Browse > Home Headlines / Four shot after two groups exchange gunfire at Wooton Park early Saturday

Four shot after two groups exchange gunfire at Wooton Park early Saturday

No Comments Print This Post

Four people were shot in an incident at Wooton Park in Redondo early Saturday morning, according to Des Moines Police.

None of the injuries were life-threatening.

Police say that two groups exchanged gunfire at the park sometime between 2 – 3 a.m.

Deputies collected several items of evidence, and the investigation is ongoing.

The scene at Wooten Park is clear. A total of 4 people were shot and no injuries are life-threatening. We collected several items of evidence and the investigation is ongoing. DL — Des Moines Police, WA (@DesMoinesPolice) July 28, 2018

Three victims being treated for gunshot injuries after 2 groups exchanged shots in the area of Wooten Park. No details on injuries or names or anything else at this early stage. DL pic.twitter.com/0Zqs3dvtnY — Des Moines Police, WA (@DesMoinesPolice) July 28, 2018

Wooton Park is located at 28336-28464 Redondo Way S.:

43 SHARES Facebook Twitter



