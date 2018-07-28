Browse > Home / Crime, Featured Stories, Headlines / Four shot after two groups exchange gunfire at Wooton Park early Saturday

Four shot after two groups exchange gunfire at Wooton Park early Saturday


Four people were shot in an incident at Wooton Park in Redondo early Saturday morning, according to Des Moines Police.

None of the injuries were life-threatening.

Police say that two groups exchanged gunfire at the park sometime between 2 – 3 a.m.

Deputies collected several items of evidence, and the investigation is ongoing.

Wooton Park is located at 28336-28464 Redondo Way S.:

Posted by on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at 10:36 am 
