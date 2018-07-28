SAVE THE DATE: 2018 Poverty Blues & Brews Festival will be Sat., Aug. 25

The 2018 Poverty Blues & Brews Festival is returning for its ninth annual summer concert/party on Saturday, Aug. 15!

Dozens of the Northwest’s best Craft Beers, Ciders and Wine will be featured, along with four GROUND SHAKING Blues Performances on the scenic shores of Des Moines Beach Park.

GATES OPEN AT NOON, and Blues will be playing and Beers will be pouring until 8 p.m.

You must be 21 or older to attend.

There will be plenty of parking in the Des Moines Marina.

While you are in town, you might want to visit the Des Moines Farmer’s Market.



GET YOUR EARLY BIRD TICKETS NOW

Early Bird tickets are available NOW for just $35.00!

100% of the net proceeds go to charities supported by Rotary Club of Des Moines/Normandy Park, WA.

FREE PRE-FUNK THURSDAY, AUG. 23

There will also be a Pre-Funk at the Normandy Park Ale House from 8 – 10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 23 – click below to register for FREE:

BE A SPONSOR

Interested in sponsoring this event? Your business could join a long list of civic minded businesses. Your company’s brand will be exposed to thousands for very reasonable rates. Best of all, your tax deductible investment will help the Des Moines/Normandy Park Rotary Club assist many worthy local charities. There are a limited number of sponsor opportunities left and they will be snapped up soon.

Click here to learn how you can help Sponsor this great community event.

“Thanks for supporting Des Moines/Normandy Park Rotary, and feel free to ‘Share’ this post to help us spread the word!”

The Festival will be located on the shores of Puget Sound at the Des Moines Beach Park, located at 22030 Cliff Ave S. in Des Moines, WA:

