LETTER: There is a grace period for paid parking at the Des Moines Marina

[EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a Letter to the Editor, written by a Reader. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Waterland Blog nor its staff:]

To the Editor:

After observing the result of the implementation of paid parking on the south end of the marina floor, I’d like to share some information that should alleviate some of the frustration experienced by the public.

If you are using Uber, Lyft or a taxi service, dropping off someone for a meal at Anthony’s, picking up or dropping off someone visiting a boater or simply ended up where you didn’t want to go, know that you can pull up to the entry gates, take a ticket, then leave within 10 minutes – for no charge. There is a “grace period.”

The intersection at 227th and Dock has become a dangerous place for other drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists. I believe knowledge of the “grace period” would reduce much of of the confusion when approaching the area.

While I don’t use social media, I encourage anyone who does to spread the word!

– Laurie McEachern