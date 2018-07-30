Crime, Featured Stories, Headlines, Browse > Home Politics / Police Chief Thomas sends out another letter about criminal activity in Redondo

Police Chief Thomas sends out another letter about criminal activity in Redondo

On Monday, July 30, Des Moines Police Chief Ken Thomas sent out another letter to the community, addressing recent criminal activity.

This is Thomas’ second letter about crime, and like the first – which was sent out June 19 – it’s focused on criminal activity in the Redondo area.

“Unfortunately, this past weekend, we sent our officers that were assigned to Redondo over to Kent to assist with staffing so they can help their officers work through the tragedy of losing a fellow officer,” Thomas said. “This left Redondo without the extra police presence when the shooting occurred.” (read about that shooting here)

Des Moines Police are seeking funding in the upcoming budget to deploy a Police Observation Devices (POD) camera near the Redondo Pier. This camera system will have four separate cameras that can be monitored by staff remotely via their cellphone.

“This will be very overt and we want everybody to know that the camera is there and we are watching for criminal activity,” Thomas said.

Staff will be meeting with a camera vendor on Aug. 8 to determine what equipment will best suit the needs of that area.

“I can assure you that making Redondo as safe as possible is a top priority for our City Council, Administration and Police Department. We will continue to move ahead quickly and we are committed to making our entire Des Moines community safe and enjoyable for our residents.”

Here’s the full text of Thomas’ letter:

Police Chief

Des Moines Police Department

206.870.7601

[email protected]

