Port of Seattle now accepting comments on its ‘Sustainable Airport Master Plan’

The Port of Seattle began the environmental review process of the Sustainable Airport Master Plan (SAMP) Near-Term Projects for Sea-Tac Airport on Monday, July 30, by asking for public comment on environmental “scoping.”

The deadline to comment is Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, and we strongly encourage anyone who is concerned about increased airplane noise, pollution and the effects that a fast-growing airport will have on the quality of life to comment.

“In compliance with state and federal environmental laws, scoping provides the earliest possible opportunity for public and agency stakeholders to provide input about the range of environmental issues to be studied in this environmental review process,” the Port said in a statement.

During scoping, the public is invited to provide input on what should be studied in the SAMP Environmental Review. The airport identified environmental categories such as environmental justice and environmental health, climate and greenhouse gases, light emissions, visual impacts and noise to study during the environmental review process.

The public and stakeholders may also add comments and ideas to the scoping categories for the next 60 days – by Friday, Sept. 28 – by email, regular mail, through an online open house and during any of the four public meetings scheduled during the month of September.

Here’s how you can submit your feedback to the Port within the next 60 days:

ONLINE

Comment online here: https://sampenvironmentalreview.org/#comment

BY EMAIL

Submit written comments on the scope of the NEPA EA/SEPA EIS to [email protected].

BY REGULAR MAIL

Send a letter via regular mail to:

Mr. Steve Rybolt

Port of Seattle

Aviation Environment and Sustainability

P.O. Box 68727

Seattle, WA 98168

OPEN HOUSES

Attend, register and comment – either verbally or by note – at one of four upcoming Open House.

Monday, Sept. 10: Highline College Student Union Building 8 (City of Des Moines)

Highline College Student Union Building 8 (City of Des Moines) Wed., Sept. 12: New Holly Gathering Hall (City of Seattle – Beacon Hill neighborhood)

New Holly Gathering Hall (City of Seattle – Beacon Hill neighborhood) Monday, Sept. 17: Federal Way Community Center (City of Federal Way)

Federal Way Community Center (City of Federal Way) Wed., Sept. 19: SeaTac Community Center (City of SeaTac)

All public meetings will occur from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and all meetings have identical content.

All comments must include your name and address. Please direct your comments to the scope of the environmental review, definition of the Proposed Action, purpose and need, alternatives to be evaluated, and the environmental categories being assessed.

DOWNLOADS

To download the Port’s SAMP packet as a PDF file, click here .

. To download the ‘Determination of Significance’ PDF document, click here.

Here’s more info from the Port:

Why does the region need SAMP?

The Sustainable Airport Master Plan (SAMP) is the blueprint for changes at Sea-Tac Airport to meet future forecasted demand stemming from an expected regional population increase of one million people by 2035 and increased demand for air services. SAMP planning identified more than 30 Near-Term Projects that will improve efficiency, safety, access to the airport, and support facilities for airlines and the airport to accommodate forecasted demand of 56 million passengers by 2027. Proposed projects include a new north terminal with 19 gates and an automated people mover with three stations to connect the Rental Car Facility, a new terminal, and the main terminal. These Near-Term Projects will be studied in this environmental review process. The proposed SAMP Near-Term Projects address insufficient passenger terminal and cargo capacity to accommodate projected activity levels, infrastructure that does not meet Federal Aviation Administration airport standards, excessive average delay per aircraft operation (landing or takeoff) and lack of fuel storage and reserves to meet projected demand and the Port of Seattle’s Sustainable Aviation Fuel initiative. Before recommending long-term projects to accommodate demand beyond 56 million passengers, the Port will undertake an additional airfield and airspace study at Sea-Tac and participate in a new Puget Sound Regional Council regional aviation baseline study. Long-term recommendations would undergo subsequent environmental review following additional concept screening.

