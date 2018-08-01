Headlines, Politics, Browse > Home Science / City seeking public input for Des Moines Shoreline Master Program review

City seeking public input for Des Moines Shoreline Master Program review

The City will be holding two Open Houses to solicit feedback on the ongoing Shoreline Master Program Periodic Review, on Aug. 14 and Nov. 13.

Also, an Information Booth will be at the Waterfront Farmers Market on Saturday, Aug. 25, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Earlier this year, the City initiated a Periodic Review of its Shoreline Master Program (SMP). The City is encouraging the public to participate in the Periodic Review process.

Currently, two open houses are scheduled as an opportunity for people to be involved in developing a vision and commenting on draft changes to policies and regulations. Upcoming dates for the public to engage in the SMP Periodic Review are:

1st Open House on Tuesday, August 14th from 5pm-7pm at the Des Moines Activity Center at 2045 South 216th Street.

2nd Open House on Tuesday, November 13th at the Des Moines Activity Center.

SMP information booth at the Waterfront Farmers Market on Saturday, August 25th from 10am-2pm.

Anyone who is interested in the Shoreline Master Program Periodic Review can participate by attending an open house, or can follow updates and submit feedback at http://desmoineswa.gov/smp.

The Shoreline Master Program is developed under guidelines established by the Department of Ecology. It is an important document that plans for and protects the City’s shorelines and waterways, which in the City of Des Moines includes approximately 115 acres of property bordering the Puget Sound.

The current SMP was adopted in 2011, however, State law requires that the City conduct a periodic review of its SMP every eight years.

The purpose of the Periodic Review is to stay current with any changes in laws and rules, respond to changed circumstances, and incorporate any new information and improved data.

