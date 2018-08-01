Education, Headlines, Browse > Home Science / Pollinator Meadow Seeding at Sonju Orchard will be Saturday, Aug. 11

Pollinator Meadow Seeding at Sonju Orchard will be Saturday, Aug. 11

No Comments Print This Post

All are invited to come to the Sonju Orchard and Community Garden in Des Moines to learn more about native pollinators and the habitat that supports them on Saturday, Aug. 11, from 10 a.m. – Noon.

During this FREE event, you can take a short class on the benefits of native pollinators and the process of installing your own pollinator meadow.

After class, you will get the opportunity to spread native flower seeds throughout the orchard. The seeds included are camas, riverbank lupine, columbine and several species of grass. Seeding the orchard will involve mixing the seeds with a broadcasting agent such as sand, and spreading them by hand. This activity should not be very physically taxing.

Click HERE to register.

Sonju Orchard and Community Garden is located at 24728 16th Avenue South:

5 SHARES Facebook Twitter



