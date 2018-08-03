Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines, Browse > Home Real Estate / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Open Houses: North Hill Rambler, Starter Home, Normandy Park View, Burien Bungalow, SeaTac Condo, Star Lake

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Open Houses: North Hill Rambler, Starter Home, Normandy Park View, Burien Bungalow, SeaTac Condo, Star Lake

Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding five great Open Houses this weekend!

First up is a move-in ready, walk-out Rambler with lower level and VIEWS in Des Moines’ desirable North Hill:

Open and light-filled living/dining area expands to spacious entertaining deck. 3 bedrooms, including master bed & bath on main floor. Relaxing lower level family room with 2nd fireplace opens to private backyard. Large closets and lots of storage space. Gardeners will love the mature and well-kept landscaping. Pop down to the marina and enjoy the renowned Des Moines Farmers Market! Winter view of Mt. Rainier!

WHEN:

Saturday, Aug. 4: 1 – 4 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 5: 1 – 4 p.m.

WHERE:

20918 9th Ave S Des Moines, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below).

INFO:

List Price: $549,950

MLS Number: 1335789

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

Year Built: 1962

Approximate House SqFt: 2,060 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 7,500 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Dining Room

Fully Finished Basement

Deck

Patio

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view the full, detailed listing.

Next up is a great starter home in the North Hill neighborhood of Des Moines!

A cozy 900sqft providing 2 bedrooms & 1.5 bathrooms. Wood flooring, plenty of updates, & tons of natural light. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet. A murphy bed in the 2nd bedroom allows for flexible guest or office space. Large 6,375sqft lot with fully fenced yard & stunning landscaped gardens. Easy commuter location near bus lines, light rail, freeways, & award winning North Hill Elementary. Come see this one in person!

WHEN:

Saturday, Aug. 4: 1 – 4 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 5: 1 – 4 p.m.

WHERE:

20636 8th Ave S Des Moines, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below).

INFO:

List Price: $325,000

MLS Number: 1335087

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1.5

Year Built: 1940

Approximate House SqFt: 900 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 6,375 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

French Doors

Walk-in Closet

Deck

Outbuildings

RV Parking

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view the full, detailed listing.

Next is an amazing home with 180 degree unobstructed views of the Puget Sound & Olympic Mountains with fantastic privacy:

Enjoy Views of the ferries, Three Tree Point, shipping lanes and whales from your cover patio or cantilevered deck. 3180 square foot 4 bedroom 3 bath home on a .654 Acre lot. 100 feet of accessible waterfront with stone bulk head. Great room style, kitchen, dining and family rooms flow together over beautiful hardwood floors. Incredible property minutes to Seattle and the airport. Lot A Beach Rights

WHEN:

Saturday, Aug. 4: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

19229 Edgecliff Dr SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $1,600,000

MLS Number: 1305666

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 1957

Approximate House SqFt: 3,180 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 28,488 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

180-degree views!

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

French Doors

Cabana/Gazebo

Cable TV

Fenced-Partially

Patio

RV Parking

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

Next up is an affordable, picture perfect, charming Burien Bungalow on a spacious double lot:

Room to expand the home or build another? Original home was updated in 2013, granite counters and stainless steel appliances and master bedroom with fireplace. Light and bright interior. Great commuter location with access to Hwy 509/I-5 within minutes, walk to park, elementary school and transportation. Lots of parking and fully enclosed private yard for entertaining needs, backs to your property greenbelt. Don’t miss basement!

WHEN:

Saturday,Aug. 4: Noon – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 5: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

12219 14th Ave S Burien, WA 98168 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $349,950

MLS Number: 1328873

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1

Year Built: 1930

Approximate House SqFt: 1,150 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 15,000 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

1930 Bungalow!

Huge lot

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Fireplace in Mstr BR

Security System

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

Next – Location, Location, Location! This affordable ground floor, corner unit is 15 minutes from downtown Seattle and near Sea-Tac Airport:

Granite counter tops with an open floor plan makes for a great living space. Enjoy the swimming pool, exercise room and sport court or walk the beautifully manicured grounds. Low HOA dues make this property a rare find.

WHEN:

Saturday, Aug. 4: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE:

3425 S 176th Unit 174, SeaTac, WA 98188 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $165,000

MLS Number: 1333403

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Year Built: 1968

Approximate House SqFt: 534 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

End Unit

Ground Floor

Walk-in Closet

Athletic Court

Exercise Room

Laundry Room

Pool-Outdoor

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

The final Open House is a home so nice you can vacation where you live!

Waterfront living at its finest! Captivating great room concept floor plan is an entertainer’s dream complete with vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. Impeccable chef’s delight kitchen with cherry wood, designer tile floors, Viking appliances, eating bar and well-sized dining area. Main floor spacious deck has gas fireplace. Desirable master on the main! Lower level has another kitchen. Studio apartment with its own kitchen, entry and parking. Easy access to everything!

WHEN:

Saturday, Aug. 4: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 5: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

WHERE:

3208 S. Star Lake Rd, Auburn, WA 98001 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $1,095,000

MLS Number: 1324946

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3.5

Year Built: 2008

Approximate House SqFt: 4,716 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 19,630 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

2nd Kitchen

Wine Cellar

Bath Off Master

Built-In Vacuum

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

French Doors

High Tech Cabling

Security System

Vaulted Ceilings

Pantry

Walk-in Closet

Deck

Outbuildings

Patio

RV Parking

Sprinkler System

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.

