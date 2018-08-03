Headlines, Browse > Home Politics / Candidate Forum for 30th District will be Wednesday, Sept. 19



The League of Women Voters and the Resident’s Council of Foundation House will be sponsoring a forum for the 30th district legislative candidates on Wednesday night, Sept. 19.

The free and open event will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Foundation House in Federal Way.

Each candidate will present an opening statement, answer questions, and give a closing statement.

After the formal presentation, audience members will have a chance to engage in informal conversation with the candidates.

The 30th District includes part of the city of Des Moines, as well as Federal Way, Auburn, Algona, Pacific, & Milton, and parts of unincorporated King County.

WHEN: Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, 6:30 p.m.+ WHERE: Foundation House, 32290 1st Ave S., Federal Way, WA 98003

