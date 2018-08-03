Candidate Forum for 30th District will be Wednesday, Sept. 19
The League of Women Voters and the Resident’s Council of Foundation House will be sponsoring a forum for the 30th district legislative candidates on Wednesday night, Sept. 19.
The free and open event will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Foundation House in Federal Way.
Each candidate will present an opening statement, answer questions, and give a closing statement.
After the formal presentation, audience members will have a chance to engage in informal conversation with the candidates.
The 30th District includes part of the city of Des Moines, as well as Federal Way, Auburn, Algona, Pacific, & Milton, and parts of unincorporated King County.
WHEN: Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, 6:30 p.m.+
WHERE: Foundation House, 32290 1st Ave S., Federal Way, WA 98003