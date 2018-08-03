Browse > Home / Headlines, Health and Wellness, Science / Donors needed for Blood Drive at Des Moines Farmers Market Aug. 18

Donors needed for Blood Drive at Des Moines Farmers Market Aug. 18


SUMMER DONORS ARE URGENTLY NEEDED!!!

Due to summer vacations and schools being out, donations have been drastically impacted. We need YOUR help! Please help fill one of the available appointment times, and support local patients in need.

WHERE: Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market, 22633 6th Avenue South – Bloodmobile at north end of the marina parking lot

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 18: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm (closed Noon – 1 p.m.)

RSVP: Click HERE to reserve your preferred time!

If you have questions or would like us to schedule your appointment, please email [email protected] or call 1-800-398-7888; Sponsor Code: 3859

Walk-ins always welcome around scheduled donors!

Before donating, don’t forget to:

  • Get plenty of REST
  • EAT something substantial (before and after you donate)
  • Stay HYDRATED (watch your coffee intake)
  • Bring your PHOTO ID or Donor Card

Posted by on Friday, August 3, 2018 
