Watch 'Black Panther' FREE outside at Des Moines Beach Park TONIGHT

Watch ‘Black Panther’ FREE outside at Des Moines Beach Park TONIGHT


All are invited to Des Moines Beach Park for a FREE showing of ‘Black Panther’ TONIGHT – Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, starting at dusk.

There will be a concession stand at a minimal fee.

Synopsis:

A superhero known as Black Panther defends Wakanda, a technologically advanced country in Africa that has hidden itself away from the rest of the world.

Now, he must face a dissident who wants to sell the country’s natural resources to fund an uprising.

Here’s the trailer:

Posted by on Friday, August 3, 2018 at 2:04 pm 
