Watch ‘Black Panther’ FREE outside at Des Moines Beach Park TONIGHT
All are invited to Des Moines Beach Park for a FREE showing of ‘Black Panther’ TONIGHT – Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, starting at dusk.
There will be a concession stand at a minimal fee.
Synopsis:
A superhero known as Black Panther defends Wakanda, a technologically advanced country in Africa that has hidden itself away from the rest of the world.
Now, he must face a dissident who wants to sell the country’s natural resources to fund an uprising.
Here’s the trailer: