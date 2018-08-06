Blogvertorial, Business, Entertainment, Browse > Home Headlines / Seattle Southside: A Tourist Destination

Sponsored Post

Please welcome new sponsor Seattle Southside Regional Tourism Authority:

Seattle Southside: A Tourist Destination

Many locals take the natural and urban wonder of Southwest King County for granted, but the fact is, there’s a lot to do around here! There’s certainly no shortage of restaurants, hotels, and attractions for tourists to enjoy and it is the responsibility of the Seattle Southside Regional Tourism Authority to promote the region to potential business and leisure travelers. The Seattle Southside RTA works diligently to attract visitors to stay and play in the cities of SeaTac, Tukwila, and Des Moines, thereby supporting the local economy.

In Seattle Southside, you’ll find high-end and boutique shopping, a variety of world-class restaurants and plenty of family-friendly, value-priced hotels. So, in addition to being connected to downtown Seattle via the Link light rail, Seattle Southside is an affordable and fun place to visit in its own right. What are some of the most popular tourist spots in the area, you ask? Some of the most frequently visited and talked about attractions and restaunts include The Museum of Flight, Bai Tong, Des Moines Beach Park, Salty’s at Redondo, Highline SeaTac Botanical Garden, Din Tai Fung, Seattle Chocolate, Copperleaf Restaurant, and iFLY Indoor Skydiving, just to name a few.

The three cities work to complement one another to make a great visitor experience. SeaTac is the bustling epicenter of hospitality, home to dozens of hotels, restaurants, and some underrated parks (Angle Lake comes to mind). Des Moines is the quaint beach town, with a laid-back vibe and miles of coastline to explore. Tukwila has everything you need for family fun, from the largest shopping center in the Pacific Northwest, to a 10-story indoor skydiving tunnel and so much more. The variety of activities and dining options in each city work to create an enticing, complete vacation destination for thousands of day-trippers, sports eventers, and thrill-seekers each year.

Seattle Southside Visitor Center – SeaTac, WA

The Seattle Southside RTA has a physical location in the form of a visitor center, located at 3100 S. 176th Street, in SeaTac. The visitor center is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. In the summer, days are extended to seven days a week.

Even if you’re not a visitor, the visitor center is a valuable community resource. Swing by and pick up some brochures, coupons, maps, and other informative materials on tourist attractions you might be interested in learning about in Seattle Southside and Western Washington. This is especially helpful if you’ve got friends or family visiting, and you’re looking to show them some of the best sights of the Greater Seattle Area.

The friendly concierge staff at the visitor center will help you find exactly what you’re looking for. They’re regional experts, and they’ll help you discover some hidden gems of the area in your own backyard. Just to pique your interest…did you know Seattle Southside is home to a free aquarium, a Taiwanese bakery, the largest extreme air sports park in the world, an Ethiopian coffee house, and the biggest annual horror convention in the Northwest? Stop by the visitor center to learn more!

For more information:

Seattle Southside RTA

3100 S. 176th Street

SeaTac, WA 98188 Phone: 206-575-2489 Website: https://www.seattlesouthside.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SeattleSouthside/

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

[Would you like to have a Blogvertorial story, Ad and/or Event Listing like this on a popular, fast-growing website seen by over 51,000 interested Local Readers every month? Email us for more info, or check out our Advertise page!]



