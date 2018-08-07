Arts, Blogvertorial, Business, Entertainment, Browse > Home Headlines / All-Day Festival this SATURDAY with 9 bands at Des Moines First Baptist Church

All-Day Festival this SATURDAY with 9 bands at Des Moines First Baptist Church

THIS SATURDAY, Aug. 11, there will be an All Day Community Festival at Des Moines First Baptist Church, which will feature 9 musical acts!

Starting at 9 a.m., guests can enjoy a cascade of nine different musical acts at this free community festival.

Volunteers have worked tirelessly gathering entertainment, a variety of crafts, vendors, food and activities for children designed to bring the community together. All are welcome and invited to enjoy some fun and meet neighbors from far and wide.

Check them out on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/events/2376452022581767/

The event will take place on the campus of the Des Moines First Baptist Church right across from Mt. Rainier High School at 22415 19th Ave S.:

