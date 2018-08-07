Browse > Home / Arts, Entertainment, Headlines, Video / REMINDER: Rock out to ‘Time Machine Radio’ at Concert in the Park Wed. night

REMINDER: Rock out to ‘Time Machine Radio’ at Concert in the Park Wed. night


REMINDER: Des Moines’ FREE Concert in the Park series continues this Wednesday night, Aug. 8, with ‘Time Machine Radio’ at Beach Park.

This free concert will run from 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Plus:

  • Beer Garden!
  • Food Trucks!
  • Kids’ Art Table!
  • Donations appreciated

Here’s more info on the band, along with a video:

Time Machine Radio Seattle, WA Cover Band is a fun, energetic band that knows how to get the party started and keep it going all night long! We don’t just play hits from one or two genres. Instead, we carefully craft our song list to include those “epic” rock and dance songs that everybody knows and loves. From Journey to Pink, Bon Jovi to Lady Gaga, Guns N Roses to Michael Jackson, AC/DC to B-52’s, we cover hits that will keep you dancing and singing along with every song!

Comprised of some of the best musicians in the Seattle area, we have extensive live and studio experience working in multiple cover and original band projects.

More info here: http://www.desmoinesartscommission.com/concerts-in-the-park.html

Des Moines Beach Park is located at 22030 Cliff Ave S.:

