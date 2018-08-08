Blogvertorial, Business, Browse > Home Headlines / DAL Law Firm: Is a Guardianship necessary?

Sponsored Post

From Advertiser DAL Law Firm:

Is a Guardianship necessary?

What can you do when your close relative can no longer manage his or her own affairs? Your relative might have had a stroke or other debilitating life changing event. Having to decide if a Guardianship is necessary is a stressful situation for the whole family. In order for a person to be declared incompetent and in need of a guardian, the individual must be found that they lack capacity to manage their own affairs or to make or communicate important decisions about their health, property, or family. During your initial consultation, we will sit down with you and determine if a Guardianship is necessary.

Establishing guardianship is a time consuming, expensive and complicated process so it’s important to obtain a seasoned guardianship attorney to have at your side to help you through your legal guardianship papers. Here at our office, we can assist you by walking you through the legal complexities and answers your questions and concerns, making sure that you understand the entire process.

Contact our office today at (206) 408-8158 for a free consultation if you have questions or need help with a Guardianship. We are conveniently located in Normandy Park and would be happy to assist you or your loved ones.

DAL Law Firm is conveniently located in Normandy Park, Washington. We serve clients in Washington cities such as Normandy Park, Des Moines, Burien, SeaTac, Tukwila, Federal Way, Renton, Kent, Seattle, Bellevue, Redmond, Issaquah, Kirkland and others throughout King County.

Contact us:

19803 1st Avenue S.

Suite 200

Normandy Park, WA 98148 T (206) 408-8158

F (206) 374-2810

E [email protected] http://www.dallawfirm.com https://www.facebook.com/DAL-Law-Firm-203308630032502/

