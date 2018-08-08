Des Moines residents plan to fight human trafficking with new film ‘Crowbar’

Two local Des Moines residents – Carri Litowitz of The Genesis Project, and Lee Ryan Coston, a freelance filmmaker – have teamed up to fight human trafficking and child abuse with a new film called ‘Crowbar.’

“Writing a film script is the easy part, compared to getting it produced,” Lee said. “There are so many Indy films being made in the Puget Sound area and everyone is trying to sniff out the person, people or organizations that will fund them.”

Carri jumped on board with both feet to help.

“Of course, I’m finding out that that’s the way Carri does everything! As Mayor Matt Pina put it, ‘She’s a firecracker.’ It didn’t take Carri five minutes and she was on the phone calling a potential Executive Producer.”

Two days later, the lions-share of production costs are to be funded by her brother-in-law, Danny Litowitz from Newport, WA.

“Yep, she’s a firecracker!!” Lee added.

The film is based on a true story and reveals the common thread that seems to run through most all children who are molested or gathered up in trafficking.

“I believe that the Weinsteins, Cosbys and such should be found out and prosecuted, but I wonder that we’re not putting too much energy into the problem and not enough focus on the cause,” Lee said. “I volunteered in the prisons for 19 years. In that time, I got to meet a lot of inmates and hear their stories. Almost without fail, they grew up feeling that they weren’t really wanted or were somehow a disappointment. I have come to believe that if a child doesn’t feel loved or valued, they will become a victim. I also believe that a life can be shaped by one single incident and reshaped by another. It’s that act of love that I call a crowbar moment.”

How bad is the problem? Around the world, 300,000 children are abducted ever year, 17,000 of them are from the United States. A report of physical abuse is made every ten seconds, but it’s estimated that only 38% are actually reported. Of those, 70% are 17 years old and under. 94% of incarcerated women were sexually abused and 78% of the incarcerated men. And 30% of the abused will abused their own children. These numbers continue to grow.

Crowbar will be filmed entirely in the south Seattle area with local actors and crew.

“Please keep an eye out for our fundraising events to help round out the budget and send the film to festivals all over the USA and beyond. I think we can make a difference.”

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/BlueHeronProductions/.

