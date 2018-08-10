Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines, Browse > Home Real Estate / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Open Houses: Burien Bungalow, Des Moines Rambler, Normandy Park View, Garden Oasis, Waterfront, Star Lake

Sponsored Post

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Open Houses: Burien Bungalow, Des Moines Rambler, Normandy Park View, Garden Oasis, Waterfront, Star Lake

Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding six great Open Houses this weekend!

First up is an affordable, picture perfect, charming Burien Bungalow on a spacious double lot:

Room to expand the home or build another? Original home was updated in 2013, granite counters and stainless steel appliances and master bedroom with fireplace. Light and bright interior. Great commuter location with access to Hwy 509/I-5 within minutes, walk to park, elementary school and transportation. Lots of parking and fully enclosed private yard for entertaining needs, backs to your property greenbelt. Don’t miss basement!

WHEN:

Saturday, Aug. 11: Noon – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 12: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

12219 14th Ave S Burien, WA 98168 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $349,950

MLS Number: 1328873

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1

Year Built: 1930

Approximate House SqFt: 1,150 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 15,000 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

1930 Bungalow!

Huge lot

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Fireplace in Mstr BR

Security System

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

Next is a move-in ready, walk-out Rambler with lower level and VIEWS in Des Moines’ desirable North Hill:

Open and light-filled living/dining area expands to spacious entertaining deck. 3 bedrooms, including master bed & bath on main floor. Relaxing lower level family room with 2nd fireplace opens to private backyard. Large closets and lots of storage space. Gardeners will love the mature and well-kept landscaping. Pop down to the marina and enjoy the renowned Des Moines Farmers Market! Winter view of Mt. Rainier!

WHEN:

Sunday, Aug. 12: 1 – 4 p.m.

WHERE:

20918 9th Ave S., Des Moines, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below).

INFO:

List Price: $549,950

MLS Number: 1335789

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

Year Built: 1962

Approximate House SqFt: 2,060 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 7,500 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Dining Room

Fully Finished Basement

Deck

Patio

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view the full, detailed listing.

Next is an amazing home with 180 degree unobstructed views of the Puget Sound & Olympic Mountains with fantastic privacy:

Enjoy Views of the ferries, Three Tree Point, shipping lanes and whales from your cover patio or cantilevered deck. 3180 square foot 4 bedroom 3 bath home on a .654 Acre lot. 100 feet of accessible waterfront with stone bulk head. Great room style, kitchen, dining and family rooms flow together over beautiful hardwood floors. Incredible property minutes to Seattle and the airport. Lot A Beach Rights

WHEN:

Sunday, Aug. 12: 1 – 4 p.m.

WHERE:

19229 Edgecliff Dr SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $1,600,000

MLS Number: 1305666

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 1957

Approximate House SqFt: 3,180 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 28,488 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

180-degree views!

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

French Doors

Cabana/Gazebo

Cable TV

Fenced-Partially

Patio

RV Parking

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

The next Open House is one of the finest waterfront homes in Normandy Park:

Imagine yourself here! Step onto the beach waterfront home on Normandy Terrace. 100 (per KCR) of no bank Puget Sound waterfront footage. Finest waterfront home opportunity in a long while in Normandy Park. Expansive, wide views of Puget Sound, Mountains & shipping traffic. Ideal outdoor deck and hot tub. All located on a large, fully fenced, gated flat lot with ample parking. Home is move-in ready w/new carpets. Lot A Beach Rights which includes boat launch. Easy access to downtown and airport.

WHEN:

Saturday, Aug. 11: 1 – 4 p.m.

WHERE:

18505 Normandy Terrace SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below).

INFO:

List Price: $2,400,000

MLS Number: 1166940

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

Year Built: 1979

Approximate House SqFt: 3,210 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 28,063 s.f.

Site Features:

Wired for Generator

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Walk-in Closet

Deck

Gated Entry

Hot Tub/Spa

RV Parking

Shop

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view the full, detailed listing.

The next Open House is a garden oasis in a spacious lot:

Warm, light filled 4 bedroom 2.75 bath home. Generous size kitchen lots of counter space, opens to a spacious living room. Entertain more? Open the slider to a large deck overlooking wooded backyard. Large master has its own bath with slider that opens to deck for morning coffee. Bonus room large enough for a pool table, 2 fireplaces, 2 car garage. New exterior paint, doors & windows. Home at the end of a quiet street close to everything! Ready to move right in.

WHEN:

Saturday, Aug. 11: 1 – 4 p.m.

WHERE:

4004 S 181st Street, SeaTac, WA 98188 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $524,999

MLS Number: 1325985

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.75

Year Built: 1980

Approximate House SqFt: 2,260 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 10,183 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Ceiling Fan(s)

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

French Doors

Vaulted Ceilings

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

The final Open House is a home so nice you can vacation where you live!

Waterfront living at its finest! Captivating great room concept floor plan is an entertainer’s dream complete with vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. Impeccable chef’s delight kitchen with cherry wood, designer tile floors, Viking appliances, eating bar and well-sized dining area. Main floor spacious deck has gas fireplace. Desirable master on the main! Lower level has another kitchen. Studio apartment with its own kitchen, entry and parking. Easy access to everything!

WHEN:

Saturday, Aug. 11: Noon – 2 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 12: 4 – 6 p.m.

WHERE:

3208 S. Star Lake Rd, Auburn, WA 98001 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $1,095,000

MLS Number: 1324946

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3.5

Year Built: 2008

Approximate House SqFt: 4,716 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 19,630 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

2nd Kitchen

Wine Cellar

Bath Off Master

Built-In Vacuum

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

French Doors

High Tech Cabling

Security System

Vaulted Ceilings

Pantry

Walk-in Closet

Deck

Outbuildings

Patio

RV Parking

Sprinkler System

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.

