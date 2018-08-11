Browse > Home / Crime, Featured Stories, Headlines / VIDEO: Family of man who stole & crashed Horizon Q400 press conference

VIDEO: Family of man who stole & crashed Horizon Q400 press conference


On Saturday, Aug. 11, the family of Richard ‘Beebo’ Russell held a press conference about their son, who was tragically killed when the Horizon Air Q400 airplane he stole from Sea-Tac Airport crashed on Friday, Aug. 10.

Russell was a ground service agent at Sea–Tac Airport, and he presumably died on impact as the airplane crashed into Ketron Island.

Also, here are raw audio recordings from Russell’s tragic incident:

And this is apparently a video Russell produced about himself and posted on his blog:

Posted by on Saturday, August 11, 2018 at 7:32 pm 
