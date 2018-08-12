Interactive ‘StormFest’ is coming to Des Moines Beach Park Oct. 10-11
‘StormFest’ is an interactive stormwater science focused educational festival for 6th grade students in the Highline School District, and it’s coming to Des Moines Beach Park on Oct. 10–11.
They’re also seeking Volunteers.
“Do you have a background in science or working with children? StormFest is looking for station educators, volunteers, and interpreters for October 10th and 11th. Training, parking, lunch, coffee, and stipends included.”
Check out this video to learn more about the successful June StormFest event:
WHAT: StormFest
WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 10 & Thursday, Oct. 11
WHERE: Des Moines Beach Park
VOLUNTEER/INFO: Contact Mary Eidmann ([email protected]) at the City of Burien for additional information about how to sign up.