Quiet Skies Puget Sound releases statement on Horizon Air incident

Quiet Skies Puget Sound released the following statement about the tragic Horizon Air incident that started at Sea-Tac Airport Friday night, Aug. 10, and resulted in the death of grounds crew member Richard ‘Beebo’ Russell:

“We at Quiet Skies Puget Sound are deeply saddened by the horrible tragedy that occurred Friday evening with the unlawful use of a Horizon Air Q400. While there is much more to discuss on the impacts we are all facing due to the over expansion at Sea-Tac International Airport and the safety of their infrastructure within the Ports own operations, we must first and foremost take a moment to weep for a man who undoubtedly put lives on the ground in danger, but was nonetheless a human being who is loved and will be sorely missed by his family and all that that knew him.

“All of us are understandably troubled with the over expansion of an Airport that sits on only 2,500 acres, yet impacts over a quarter million people. It is imperative that in place of speculative comments here that you all please attend the next StART meeting at Sea-Tac airport, where there will be representatives from Alaska and other Airlines, FAA and Port of Seattle.

“Consider this public comment period to be a time for meaningful engagement, state your opinion, speak out. Since there are no Port of Commissioner meetings the month of August, please email each elected Commissioner, Federal & State Representative, ask our own Governor Jay Inslee too attend the only public meeting scheduled to discuss these critical issues.

“Tuesday, August 21, 2018 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Conference Center 17801 International Blvd. Parking is validated.

“This meeting is open to the public, please help save our communities by sharing this message.

“Agenda and directions can be found at https://www.portseattle.org/page/sea-tac-airport-stakeholder-advisory-round-table

Respectfully,

Quiet Skies Puget Sound”