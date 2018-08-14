Browse > Home / Business, Education, Featured Stories, Headlines / VIDEO: Watch Seattle Southside Chamber’s ‘State of Our Schools’ event

VIDEO: Watch Seattle Southside Chamber’s ‘State of Our Schools’ event


On Friday, Aug. 10, the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce held its first-ever ‘State of Our Schools’ luncheon, featuring Tukwila School District Interim Superintendent Dr. Judith K. Berry, along with Highline Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Susan Enfield.

Both Supers spoke about their district’s accomplishments, as well as challenges and goals for the 2018-2019 school year.

Below is a video – edited for time (48:53) – as broadcast live on The B-Town Blog’s Facebook page (to get alerts to future live videos, be sure to “Like” us here):

