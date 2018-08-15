4 Bands, Giant Beer Pong, Beer & more at Poverty Bay Blues & Brews Fest Aug. 25

One of the region’s premier blues music events returns to the shores of Des Moines on Saturday, Aug. 25, as the 9th Annual Poverty Bay Blues and Brews Fest takes over Des Moines Beach Park.

More than a dozen craft breweries and cideries will provide refreshments to enhance the enjoyment of four of the region’s top blues artists at this fundraiser, which will run from Noon – 8 p.m.

According to the fest’s musical director Steve Swank, the featured bands are fan favorites throughout the northwest blues community:

CD Woodbury Trio

Rae Gordon Band

Randy Oxford All-Stars

Eric Rice Band

“CD Woodbury is an award-winning contemporary blues, roots, rock, and multi-genre guitarist, vocalist and songwriter who represents the talent and diversity of our lineup,” says Swank. “It’s a great setting, so close to the beach, and the bands and breweries appreciate that 100% of net proceeds benefit local charities including the Music4Life program for young musicians.”

Adding to the event’s appeal will be food trucks, games including giant beer pong, and a raffle for Alaska Airlines tickets.

GIANT BEER PONG TOURNEY!

One of the non-musical highlights of the annual Poverty Bay Blues and Brews Festival – the Poverty Bay Giant Beer Pong Tournament – will return this year.

The colorful tourney features a larger-than-life beer pong game offering beer-themed prizes in keeping with the festival’s intent – to showcase more than a dozen regional craft breweries and four of the Northwest’s top blues bands.

“We launched the tournament last year and were blown away by its popularity,” event director Scott Deschenes said. “We think the competition will go non-stop from noon to night with everybody joining the competition between brews and blues.”

Deschenes added “it was such a hit that we added a free ‘pre-pong’ competition on the preceding Thursday night – Aug. 23 – at the Normandy Park Ale House from 8 to 10 p.m.”

FREE PRE-FUNK AUG. 23

And yes, a FREE “pre-funk” mini-fest is slated for Thursday, Aug. 23, from 8-10 p.m. at the Normandy Park Ale House.

Both events are produced by the Rotary Club of Des Moines and Normandy Park.

Hours for “Blues and Brews” are Noon to 8 p.m. on the 25th.

Attendees must be 21 years or older.

Tickets are $35 in advance and include tasting tokens and a tasting glass.

Tickets and information are available here:

FUNK ABIDES FEST

For the first time, “Blues and Brews” is also partnering with another music event – “Funk Abides Fest” – slated for Sunday, Aug. 26, and featuring a powerful lineup of funk bands and adult beverages.

Two-day passes and information are at www.funkabides.com.

Parking is available at the Des Moines Marina and throughout downtown.

