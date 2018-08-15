Arts, Entertainment, Fundraising, Headlines, Browse > Home Video / REMINDER: Danny Vernon Elvis tribute TONIGHT at Des Moines Beach Park

REMINDER: Danny Vernon Elvis tribute TONIGHT at Des Moines Beach Park

Elvis impersonator Danny Vernon will perform for FREE TONIGHT – Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 – at Des Moines Beach Park.

Danny will start at 7 p.m., and won’t have to leave the building until 8:30 p.m.

In addition to an Elvis Fest, there will also be food trucks and beer garden on site.

Here are some videos of Danny in action:

Here’s a bio from his website:

Elvis Entertainment: Danny is known for his high energy shows that focus on connecting with his audience. He enjoys performing all three decades of Elvis’ career. This includes the “recklessly abandoned” hillbilly cat of the ‘50’s, the sleek 60’s movie years including the “68 Comeback Special”, and the sexy 70’s jumpsuit era. His red- headed wife, Marcia “Ann-Margret”, performs along side him adding a unique and enjoyable chemistry to the show. Elvis Specialty: Winning many awards over the last 10 years, including being endorsed as top 10 Elvis tribute artist’s in the world by Elvis Presley Enterprises 2010. His favorite achievement was being voted “Best Young Elvis” by Elvis’ own friends and stage entourage in Palm Springs, CA. With the voice, look and passion of the twentieth century icon, Danny Vernon strives to re-capture Elvis Presley’s appeal of an ever-growing audience. Elvis Experience: In his own words, “From the many years of admiration of Elvis, I’ve sought to create a show that would hold the excitement of the King of Rock and Roll on stage through out the various stages of his career. I also try to show respect and support the integrity of the man and his music”.

Des Moines Beach Park is located at 22030 Cliff Ave S.:

