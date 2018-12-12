Des Moines Waterland Walkers Holiday Walk will be this Saturday, Dec. 15

The next walk of the Des Moines Waterland Walkers will a special Holiday Walk this Saturday, Dec. 15, meeting at 11 a.m. at Big Catch Plaza (where the Des Moines Christmas Tree is located near the Dollar Tree).

“We will be walking around downtown Des Moines, enjoying the holiday decorations, the view of the water, and checking out some of the great local businesses we have in town.

“If you need to do some Christmas shopping, including getting some gift cards from some delicious restaurants, this is a good chance to do that.

“Help support local businesses while getting some exercise and enjoying the decorations. Dogs on a leash are welcome but need to be kept outside of the shops and restaurants.”

These walks are sponsored by the Des Moines Legacy Foundation, www.desmoineslegacy.org.

For more info, contact Gary McNeil at 206-390-3184.

The address of Big Catch Plaza is located at 21634 Marine View Drive South, Des Moines, WA 98198:

