Mt. Rainier High School’s Ramen 4461 Robotics team holding fundraiser

As part of the FIRST™ robotics program, Ramen 4461 is composed of a group of students who attend Mount Rainier High School in Des Moines, and they are currently seeking sponsorships for their 4-H robotics team:

“Since 2012, our team has opened up many opportunities for high school students to engage in a fun and collaborative process of designing and building an actual robot while attending competitions. We strive to provide our students with a hands-on experience involving real-life engineers and designers, encouraging them to explore career prospects in the STEM field. Through this process, students collaborate to build and program a robot from scratch.

“However, in order to make all of this possible, we need to raise enough money to support the team. This includes a $8000 registration fee to compete at the FIRST™ competitions, and an additional $3000 for the actual robot.

“By supporting our team, you will be giving our passionate students the opportunity of a lifetime to compete at the district, regional, and national level.

“The success of our team relies heavily upon our support from people like you, so every contribution plays a crucial part. Thank you so much in advance for your support.”