New ‘Normandy Park Community Ride’ will help get riders around our area

The ‘Normandy Park Community Ride’ is a new, reservation-based transportation service that travels within a specified service area, instead of along a fixed route.

The service is offered by King County Metro as part of the Community Connections Program, and operated under contract by Hopelink.

Riders can reserve rides anywhere throughout the City of Normandy Park, as well as portions of Burien, Des Moines and SeaTac. The service provides midday transportation from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

In 2017, the City of Normandy Park, working with King County Metro’s Community Connections Program, embarked on a project to understand the transportation needs of Normandy Park residents, and to develop transportation solutions to address these needs.

Residents asked Metro for help providing flexible transportation services that connect to the area’s transportation network, neighborhood hubs and local services – and be accessed at walkable locations within Normandy Park that are safe and convenient.

How Normandy Park Community Ride works:

Hours of operation: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. This service does not operate on Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

Reservations must be made at least two hours before your desired pick-up time, and can be made up to 30 days in advance.

Reservations are taken on a first-come, first-served basis.

Reservations can be made online here or by calling 1-855-233-6043 during call-center hours: Weekdays, 5 a.m. – 11 p.m. Saturdays, 7:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. Sundays, 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Signed locations for riders to board/exit the Normandy Park Community Ride vehicle are provided at the Burien Transit Center, Angle Lake Station and designated, neighborhood transportation hubs at City Hall Park and Marvista Park, in Normandy Park.

To reserve online, or for more info, click here: https://www.hopelink.org/need-help/transportation/dart-ride-request

