Three new sculptures installed at Des Moines City Hall Courtyard

Three new sculptures were installed Wednesday morning (Dec. 12) in the newly-redesigned Courtyard at the Des Moines City Hall.

They are part of the Arts Commission’s Art on Poverty Bay Project, and include:

A wood sculpture by Pat McVay titled ‘Tailslap’

has been purchased by the city and is now part of the permanent collection:

‘Moonscape,’ a stainless steel sculpture by

Robert Gigliotti:

‘Dancer,’ a stainless steel sculpture by Ken Turner which will remain in the courtyard until May of 2020:

(the last two sculptures are available for purchase)

