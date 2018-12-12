Browse > Home / Arts, Entertainment, Featured Stories, Headlines / Three new sculptures installed at Des Moines City Hall Courtyard

Three new sculptures installed at Des Moines City Hall Courtyard


Three new sculptures were installed Wednesday morning (Dec. 12) in the newly-redesigned Courtyard at the Des Moines City Hall.

They are part of the Arts Commission’s Art on Poverty Bay Project, and include:

A wood sculpture by Pat McVay titled ‘Tailslap’
has been purchased by the city and is now part of the permanent collection:

‘Moonscape,’ a stainless steel sculpture by
Robert Gigliotti:

‘Dancer,’ a stainless steel sculpture by Ken Turner which will remain in the courtyard until May of 2020:

(the last two sculptures are available for purchase)


Posted by on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at 3:44 pm 
