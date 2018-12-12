Three new sculptures installed at Des Moines City Hall Courtyard
Three new sculptures were installed Wednesday morning (Dec. 12) in the newly-redesigned Courtyard at the Des Moines City Hall.
They are part of the Arts Commission’s Art on Poverty Bay Project, and include:
A wood sculpture by Pat McVay titled ‘Tailslap’
has been purchased by the city and is now part of the permanent collection:
‘Moonscape,’ a stainless steel sculpture by
Robert Gigliotti:
‘Dancer,’ a stainless steel sculpture by Ken Turner which will remain in the courtyard until May of 2020:
(the last two sculptures are available for purchase)