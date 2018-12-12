VIDEO: Hundreds attend festive grand opening of new Dick’s Drive-In

On Wednesday morning, Dec. 12, the air was cold, but the rain had stopped and high school bands and fife corps warmed up hundreds of excited locals waiting for the opening of the new Dick’s Drive-In at 24220 Pacific Highway South.

Numerous dignitaries were also on hand, each wielding a pair of scissors for a group ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m.

Also on the scene were many lucky customers who won “orange tickets” – meaning they would be the first to place their orders.

After the ribbon was cut, hungry customers (and dignitaries) rushed the windows of the newest branch of the legendary local burger joint and ordered burgers, fries, shakes and more at the first location located south of Seattle.

Here comes the first orders!!! pic.twitter.com/6nDxbVPK9P — Dick’s Drive In Kent Updates (@DDIKentUpdates) December 12, 2018

The new Dick’s Drive-In is located at 24220 Pacific Highway South on Kent’s West Hill (near Lowe’s):

