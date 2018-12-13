Arts, Entertainment, Events, Browse > Home Headlines / UPDATE: City now handling tonight’s Redondo bonfire for Christmas Ship

UPDATE : The City of Des Moines has taken over tonight’s Redondo bonfire for the Christmas Ship viewing from the Des Moines Legacy Foundation, The Waterland Blog learned at around 2:30 p.m. Thursday:

“After 17 years, the City of Des Moines has decided with 36 hours notice that I am no longer doing the bonfire at Redondo and that their paid staff will be doing it at taxpayer expense instead,” Legacy President Gene Achziger told The Waterland Blog. “Go figure.”

The city said:

“Gene, I need you take down/edit your post on Facebook and any other information regarding the Redondo bonfire being under the direction of the Des Moines Legacy Foundation. This is a city sponsored event with the Special Events Application and Fire Permit being obtained through the city staff, with city staff working the event. Furthermore, this event is not set up for outside vendors, so the selling of merchandise cannot happen without prior approval. Prompt attention to this matter would be greatly appreciated.”

This is what we previously posted, based on info first sent to us by the Legacy Foundation:

Each year since 2001 the Redondo Community has kicked off the holiday season with the arrival of the Argosy Christmas Ship and a bonfire, and TONIGHT (Thursday, Dec. 13) it will do it again from 7 – 9 p.m., with the ship arriving at 8:10 p.m. Highline College’s MaST Center is open for tours and parking is FREE in the boat launch parking lot. This year the bonfire is under the direction of the Des Moines Legacy Foundation, which will also be selling LED Christmas Light Necklaces to raise funds for its No Kids Left Inside program to restore the playground equipment in Des Moines parks. The MaST Center will be open from 7-9 p.m., with the bonfire commencing at 7:45 p.m.

The Christmas Ship arrives at 8:10 p.m. for a 20-minute concert performed by the Dickens Carolers.

performed by the Dickens Carolers. Join along in the singing and enjoy the glow of the fire.

ALSO SEE THE SHIP FROM THE QUARTERDECK

Greet the Christmas Ship at 7 p.m., hear the Dickens Carolers and watch the boat parade at the Des Moines Marina.

“We’ll be open and serving our usual menu of beer, wine and coffee,” say the owners of the new Quarterdeck at the Marina.

PLUS a special: Cocoa or spiced cider and a big cookie for $5!

