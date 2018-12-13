Ribbon cut Thursday for new student housing building at Highline College
On Thursday, Dec. 13, Highline College held a ribbon cutting at ‘Campus View,’ a new building that will become home to hundreds of students starting this winter quarter.
“Thank you to everyone who made this project possible!”
Here are photos from the event courtesy Highline College:
Here’s more on this new project:
Live Where You Learn for Less
New, beautiful apartments are now available next to the Highline College campus. The 2- and 4-bedroom units — complete with furniture — are available only to students attending Highline College, CWU–Des Moines and Kaplan. A private company built Campus View, working with Highline College to include features attractive to students. Only 160 spaces are available, all at affordable quarterly rates.
Find Affordable Rates
Prices are for each student for the quarter. They include all utilities: water, sewer, garbage, electricity, apartment phone and Wi-Fi.
- 4-bedroom unit: $2,500 per quarter
- 2-bedroom unit: $2,700 per quarter
For more information on Campus View, visit highline.edu/campusview