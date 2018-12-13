Education, Featured Stories, Browse > Home Headlines / Ribbon cut Thursday for new student housing building at Highline College

Ribbon cut Thursday for new student housing building at Highline College

No Comments Print This Post

On Thursday, Dec. 13, Highline College held a ribbon cutting at ‘Campus View,’ a new building that will become home to hundreds of students starting this winter quarter.

“Thank you to everyone who made this project possible!”

Here are photos from the event courtesy Highline College:

Here’s more on this new project:

Live Where You Learn for Less

New, beautiful apartments are now available next to the Highline College campus. The 2- and 4-bedroom units — complete with furniture — are available only to students attending Highline College, CWU–Des Moines and Kaplan. A private company built Campus View, working with Highline College to include features attractive to students. Only 160 spaces are available, all at affordable quarterly rates. Find Affordable Rates

Prices are for each student for the quarter. They include all utilities: water, sewer, garbage, electricity, apartment phone and Wi-Fi. 4-bedroom unit: $2,500 per quarter

2-bedroom unit: $2,700 per quarter

For more information on Campus View, visit highline.edu/campusview

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter



