Seattle Southside Chamber has concerns about Inslee’s proposed new budget

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee recently proposed a new, two-year budget that calls for $3.7 billion in new and higher taxes, and also includes a 9 percent capital gains tax, which would take Washington from a state with no capital gains tax to the fourth-highest in the country.

Inslee’s plan also includes a 67 percent increase in the B&O tax on service businesses, among others.

These and other proposed new taxes have the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce concerned.

“Of concern to us in the Southside region is that the Governor’s new budget does not include continued mitigation payments for the Streamlined Line Sales Tax (SST) program,” Seattle Southside Chamber CEO Andrea Reay said in a statement. “Cities have received SST Mitigation payments since the state transitioned from origin-based to destination-based sales tax sourcing effective July 1, 2008. At that time, the Legislature and Governor Gregoire committed to providing our communities with SST Mitigation payments in recognition that changing the sales tax sourcing laws had negative fiscal impacts for many communities throughout the state. Our communities have relied on the state’s commitment and the ongoing SST Mitigation payments to provide key services to the businesses and residents of our communities.”

Despite requests to continue the SST mitigation program from the Mayors of many cities and over 25 legislators, the Governor’s proposed budget does not continue funding for the SST mitigation program beyond October 2019.

“This is disappointing,” Reay added. “The Governor’s proposal is just beginning of the state budget development process – there is much more process to come prior to the state budget being final.”

Starting Jan. 14, 2019, the state Legislature will begin developing its take on the state budget.

“We can work through the Legislature to have funding for the program extended beyond October 2019,” Reay said. “We are hopeful that everyone will continue to advocate for funding the program into future years and that we can work with the Governor to find a way to continue to invest in South King County and create a more equitable and sustainable budget to encourage economic development for our region.”

Here’s the chamber’s full statement, which was sent out on Tuesday, Dec. 18:

AUBURN: $414,606.59

TUKWILA: $259,185.05 Despite the requests to continue the SST mitigation program from the Mayors of many cities and over 25 legislators, the Governor’s proposed budget does not continue funding for the SST mitigation program beyond October 2019. This is disappointing. The Governor’s proposal is just beginning of the state budget development process – there is much more process to come prior to the state budget being final. Starting January 14th, the Legislature will begin developing its take on the state budget. We can work through the Legislature to have funding for the program extended beyond October 2019. We are hopeful that everyone will continue to advocate for funding the program into future years and that we can work with the Governor to find a way to continue to invest in South King County and create a more equitable and sustainable budget to encourage economic development for our region. For more information on our Chamber’s 2019 legislative priorities and how we are advocating for your business and community, please visit our website: www.seattlesouthsidechamber.com/advocacy. Best,

Andrea Andrea H. Reay

President/ CEO

206 575 3016

Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce

14220 Interurban Avenue S. #134

Tukwila, WA 98168

www.seattlesouthsidechamber.com

