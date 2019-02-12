Education, Headlines, Browse > Home Weather / All Highline Public Schools will be CLOSED, offices open on Wed., Feb. 13

Highline Public Schools announced that all schools will be CLOSED, but offices will be open on Wednesday, Feb. 13.

“Many roads in the north end of the district are still impassable, and buses are not able to access bus stops–even the alternate stops.”

Here’s the district’s announcement:

All schools are closed on Wednesday, February 13. No transportation will be provided to schools outside of our district. All scheduled activities, athletic events and public meetings are canceled. District administrative offices are open. Staff Expectations

Please refer to our employee expectations to see what this means for your job category. We recognize that road conditions in your neck of the woods may be more severe than those inside the district. As always, we trust you to exercise judgment in deciding whether it is safe to travel to work. Please stay safe and warm. Continue to monitor our website for updates.

Please refer to our employee expectations to see what this means for your job category. We recognize that road conditions in your neck of the woods may be more severe than those inside the district. As always, we trust you to exercise judgment in deciding whether it is safe to travel to work. Please stay safe and warm. Continue to monitor our website for updates.

