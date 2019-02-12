Headlines, Browse > Home Weather / National Weather Service issues Flood Advisory

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, warning of urban and small stream floods due to snowmelt.

“Excessive runoff from rain and melting snow will cause some flooding of small creeks, streams, urban areas, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots,” they said.

Landslides may also be a problem.

“Rain falling on saturated soils can increase the threat of landslides. Be aware of slide prone hillsides and keep an eye out for slush that turns to mud. Landslides can easily bury or destroy a house or vehicle. If you are outdoors, get out of its path. If you are indoors, take cover under a sturdy piece of furniture.”

Here’s the full advisory:

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Seattle WA

941 AM PST TUE FEB 12 2019 WAC033-053-067-130530-

/O.NEW.KSEW.FA.Y.0001.190212T1741Z-190213T0530Z/

/00000.N.SM.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/

Thurston-King-Pierce-

941 AM PST TUE FEB 12 2019 The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Snowmelt in…

West central Thurston County in west central Washington…

Western King County in west central Washington…

Northwestern Pierce County in west central Washington… * Until 930 PM PST Tuesday * At 937 AM PST, trained weather spotters reported snowmelt causing

urban and small stream flooding in the Seattle, Tacoma, Olympia

metro area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue, Kent, Federal Way, Auburn, Olympia,

Puyallup, Renton, Redmond, Kirkland, Lacey, Bothell, Burien and

Des Moines. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Excessive runoff from rain and melting snow will cause some flooding

of small creeks, streams, urban areas, streets and underpasses as

well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Rain falling on saturated soils can increase the threat of

landslides. Be aware of slide prone hillsides and keep an eye out

for slush that turns to mud. Landslides can easily bury or destroy a

house or vehicle. If you are outdoors, get out of its path. If you

are indoors, take cover under a sturdy piece of furniture.

Your help is needed, Seattle! Please HELP CLEAR STORM DRAINS! 🌊The great melt out begins this afternoon. Starting this afternoon we’ll transition to mixed rain/snow and then rain this evening. https://t.co/3gS2QaNSlq #WinterWeatherResponse @SeaNeighborhood pic.twitter.com/Hpx9HNZgov — seattledot (@seattledot) February 11, 2019

