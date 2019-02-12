SCAM ALERT: Des Moines Police warning of two scams making the rounds
The Des Moines Police Department is warning residents of two scams that are currently making the rounds:
- First, the “I have your child” scam where callers extort money for release of a child they don’t have. This scam targets elderly and Hispanic people, and scammers even use a screaming female to impersonate family members.
- Second is a dating scam, where “police” call to work out a civil agreement for dating “mistakes” you made.
And advice from the Police is simple:
“Hang up!”
Two scams are making the rounds now so we want to make you aware. First, the "I have your child" where callers extort money for release of a child they don't have. Second is a dating scam, where "police" call to work out a civil agreement for "mistakes" you made. Hang up! DL pic.twitter.com/UX4Ue4NRvg
— Des Moines Police, WA (@DesMoinesPolice) February 12, 2019
No kidding! The kidnap scam targets elderly and Hispanic and scammers even use a screaming female to impersonate the family members. The dating one is new. Seems like a job might not be a terrible idea! DL
— Des Moines Police, WA (@DesMoinesPolice) February 12, 2019