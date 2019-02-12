Crime, Browse > Home Headlines / SCAM ALERT: Des Moines Police warning of two scams making the rounds

SCAM ALERT: Des Moines Police warning of two scams making the rounds

The Des Moines Police Department is warning residents of two scams that are currently making the rounds:

First, the “I have your child” scam where callers extort money for release of a child they don’t have. This scam targets elderly and Hispanic people, and scammers even use a screaming female to impersonate family members. Second is a dating scam, where “police” call to work out a civil agreement for dating “mistakes” you made.

And advice from the Police is simple:

“Hang up!”

