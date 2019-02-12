Browse > Home / Crime, Headlines / SCAM ALERT: Des Moines Police warning of two scams making the rounds

SCAM ALERT: Des Moines Police warning of two scams making the rounds


The Des Moines Police Department is warning residents of two scams that are currently making the rounds:

  1. First, the “I have your child” scam where callers extort money for release of a child they don’t have. This scam targets elderly and Hispanic people, and scammers even use a screaming female to impersonate family members.
  2. Second is a dating scam, where “police” call to work out a civil agreement for dating “mistakes” you made.

And advice from the Police is simple:

“Hang up!”

Posted by on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 9:50 am 
