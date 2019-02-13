Education, Headlines, Browse > Home Weather / Highline Public Schools will start two hours late on Thursday, Feb. 14

Highline Public Schools announced that, due to weather and road conditions, all schools will start two hours late on Thursday, Feb. 14.

Buses will stop at alternate bus stops–two hours later than normal.

More info at https://www.highlineschools.org.

Due to weather and road conditions, all schools will start two hours late on Thursday, February 14. Buses will stop at alternate bus stops–two hours later than normal. https://t.co/tMNocgaRWg pic.twitter.com/a1J5l1fPpv — Highline Schools (@HighlineSchools) February 13, 2019

