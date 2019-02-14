Crime, Browse > Home Headlines / Diligent Des Moines Police Officers use fingerprint system to catch local burglar

Diligent Des Moines Police Officers use fingerprint system to catch local burglar

A team effort of Des Moines Patrol Officers and Detectives lead to quick identification and arrest of burglary suspect on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.

Due diligence by Des Moines Police Officers who lifted a print from a burglary scene and proactive work by Detectives led to an arrest and booking of a 20-year old Des Moines male on Burglary charges.

With the help of King County AFIS, the automated fingerprint identification system, an identification was made. Yesterday, members of our Patrol C team located and made an arrest without incident.

Des Moines Police Chief Ken Thomas congratulated all officers for their work on this case.

“This exemplifies our mission of being: Committed to Relentlessly Fighting Crime with Trust and Care,” he said. “I could not be more proud of our Police Department.”

